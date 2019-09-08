Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Joseph Montemayor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MONTEMAYOR, Arthur Joseph



1921 - 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Joseph Montemayor announce his passing on September 1, 2019 at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, at the age of 98.



--



Arthur was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 23, 1921 to parents Arturo Ernesto Montemayor and Berta Urcullu. The family later moved to San Antonio, Texas, during the difficult years of the Great Depression. Arthur worked as a newspaper delivery boy and teletype operator and then moved into personnel management in various roles throughout his Civil Service career.



--



He was a WW II veteran, having entered the US



--



Arthur retired from US Civil Service in 1977, after a 30+ year career. His assignments took him from San Antonio, Texas, to Heidelberg and Kaiserslautern, Germany, to Verona, Italy, to Frankfurt, Germany, and lastly to Ft. Huachuca, Arizona where he retired as Civilian Personnel Officer at the fort. Arthur was a resident of Sierra Vista since 1966, and loved exploring the beauty of southeastern Arizona, especially the Huachuca Mountains. Arthur, Julie and their five children were fortunate to travel extensively while stationed in Europe, and upon return to the US, Arthur and Julie continued to travel, visiting family and friends in the US, England, Spain, Belgium, France, Portugal, and New Zealand. In retirement, Arthur devoted his life to his family and his wife of 74 years. He leaves a legacy of respect, honesty, integrity, gentleness, love, teaching by example, generosity, caring for one's family and the value of saving and spending wisely. Arthur and Julie lived modestly but lavished their family with love and were always there for their children.



--



Arthur is survived by his wife of 74 years, Julie; children Michael (Betsy), Roger (Cathy), Rebecca Montemayor Henderson, Renee Capanna (Marty) and Timothy (Dru); ten grandchildren, Aimee Speas, Michael and Matthew Montemayor, Emily and Benjamin Montemayor, Tracy Lucas, Robin Meir, Marcus and Julia Capanna, and Harvest Scott; eight great-grandchildren, Madeline, Max, Sophia, Crain, Jonathan, Emma Kate, Asher and Jonah; cousins, Liz Hosny (Zaki), Laura Washburn (Jay), and Mark Hosny (Angela); sisters-in-law, Estela Montemayor and Graciela Jordan; niece, Rosalinda Chaney and nephews, Miguel Montemayor and Diego Montemayor; and many other cousins. He was preceded in death by his dear brother, Ernest A. Montemayor and sister, Gloria Rene Gomez.



--



Arthur will be interred at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that a donation be made to any well-known, nationally or internationally recognized organization that provides relief to needy, hungry and poor children.







MONTEMAYOR, Arthur Joseph1921 - 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Joseph Montemayor announce his passing on September 1, 2019 at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, at the age of 98.--Arthur was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 23, 1921 to parents Arturo Ernesto Montemayor and Berta Urcullu. The family later moved to San Antonio, Texas, during the difficult years of the Great Depression. Arthur worked as a newspaper delivery boy and teletype operator and then moved into personnel management in various roles throughout his Civil Service career.--He was a WW II veteran, having entered the US Army in 1942. He served in the Signal Corps as a teletype operator at Kings Cliffe Army Air Base, England from 1943 to 1945. Arthur met the love of his life, Julia May Howells, of Peterborough, England, while he was stationed at Kings Cliffe Airfield. He returned to the US in 1945 on the Queen Elizabeth I ocean liner, which had been converted to a troop ship for the war. It was later returned to civilian use and was the ship that brought his dear wife Julie and son Michael from England to the US in 1947.--Arthur retired from US Civil Service in 1977, after a 30+ year career. His assignments took him from San Antonio, Texas, to Heidelberg and Kaiserslautern, Germany, to Verona, Italy, to Frankfurt, Germany, and lastly to Ft. Huachuca, Arizona where he retired as Civilian Personnel Officer at the fort. Arthur was a resident of Sierra Vista since 1966, and loved exploring the beauty of southeastern Arizona, especially the Huachuca Mountains. Arthur, Julie and their five children were fortunate to travel extensively while stationed in Europe, and upon return to the US, Arthur and Julie continued to travel, visiting family and friends in the US, England, Spain, Belgium, France, Portugal, and New Zealand. In retirement, Arthur devoted his life to his family and his wife of 74 years. He leaves a legacy of respect, honesty, integrity, gentleness, love, teaching by example, generosity, caring for one's family and the value of saving and spending wisely. Arthur and Julie lived modestly but lavished their family with love and were always there for their children.--Arthur is survived by his wife of 74 years, Julie; children Michael (Betsy), Roger (Cathy), Rebecca Montemayor Henderson, Renee Capanna (Marty) and Timothy (Dru); ten grandchildren, Aimee Speas, Michael and Matthew Montemayor, Emily and Benjamin Montemayor, Tracy Lucas, Robin Meir, Marcus and Julia Capanna, and Harvest Scott; eight great-grandchildren, Madeline, Max, Sophia, Crain, Jonathan, Emma Kate, Asher and Jonah; cousins, Liz Hosny (Zaki), Laura Washburn (Jay), and Mark Hosny (Angela); sisters-in-law, Estela Montemayor and Graciela Jordan; niece, Rosalinda Chaney and nephews, Miguel Montemayor and Diego Montemayor; and many other cousins. He was preceded in death by his dear brother, Ernest A. Montemayor and sister, Gloria Rene Gomez.--Arthur will be interred at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that a donation be made to any well-known, nationally or internationally recognized organization that provides relief to needy, hungry and poor children. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019 View the Enhanced Obituary Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close