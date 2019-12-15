SCHAEFER, Arthur Leroy
97 years old, born on August 15, 1922, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. He was a 1st Lt. in the Air Corps, as a navigator of a B-17 in WWII. He graduated from the UofA and became a mining engineer. He later became head of safety for ASARCO Mining Company for North, Central and South America. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Esther and his children, Nancy, Cheri and Richard along with seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He had a wonderful career and retirement traveling the world, and then framing Mary Esther's art work. We all love him dearly. He was an incredible husband, father and grandfather. We will miss him greatly. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019