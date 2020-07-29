1/1
Dr. Arthur M. Goldberg
GOLDBERG, Arthur M. Dr.

passed peacefully on July 27, 2020, just prior to his 86th birthday, with Ann, his loving wife of 62 years, by his side.

Arthur was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA but he had been a resident of Tucson for over 50 years. Arthur was the caring and compassionate doctor to thousands of his patients in Southern Arizona. Always ready with a joke or touch of sarcasm to complement his passion for his patients' well-being, he was the "medicine" his patients needed and loved, both physically and emotionally

But Arthur played so many other life roles so well … loving and protective husband; supportive and proud father; adoring twin brother; doting grandpa; true and long-time friend to so many. He committed his time to charitable causes, loved his sports, both playing and watching, strove to be working outdoors as much as he could, loved reading history and espionage fiction and always made his family's events his #1 priority.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Ann; sister, Barbara Stark; sons, Michael (Jane) and Steven (Cindy) Goldberg; his grandchildren, Katie, Rachel Gilman (Jared), Jeffrey, Daniel and Joshua. He will be missed greatly by his family and all who knew him.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Bayada, the TMC hospice and the staff at Hacienda at the Canyon for their support during the last several days and weeks.

Due to current health concerns, services will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Arthur's honor be made to the Tucson Medical Center Foundation or the Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
