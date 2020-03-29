|
|
PACHECO, Arthur Jr.,
the patriarch of our large family, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was the son of two pioneer Tucson families, Pacheco and Aguirre. He was predeceased by his parents, Arturo and Guadalupe Pacheco (nee Aguirre); his sister, Stella Johnson and Stella's son, Marshall Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois (nee Lyall) and four sons and their wives, Art III (Linda Restifo), Lyall (Donna), Jeff (Gloria) and Patrick (Chris) and eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Art is also survived by his brother, Rudy (Judy); sister, Mina and 11 nieces and nephews.
Art played football and baseball at Tucson High School. Although of only average size, he was tenacious and determined. He became an All-State tight end on Coach Rollin Gridley's 1942-1945 teams that won three straight state championships with 32 consecutive wins.
Art went to the University of Arizona after high school but, was drafted into the Army after only two months. He spent nearly two years surveying Korea prior to the war. Upon his return from the service, Art reenrolled in the U of A where he earned a degree in Agriculture with a focus on Animal Husbandry. He had intended to pursue a career in cattle ranching. This was largely because Art spent substantial periods of time, while growing up, at his grandfather Higinio Aguirre's vast cattle ranch near Red Rock, AZ. He admired that lifestyle and it had a profound influence on him.
Primarily due to a lack of opportunities in ranching, however, Art began farming mostly cotton in the Marana area beginning in 1951 and continued for over six decades. Over the years, he was involved in organizations such as Arizona Farm Bureau, Cortaro Water Users, Arizona Cotton Growers Association and Cotton Research and Protection Council and hosted many experiments by U of A's Agricultural Extension Service. He was interested in innovation and was willing to adapt and improve his farming methods. Art was also generous with his time in consulting others with their farming questions and needs.
Art coached Little League for many years, taught his sons to drive and how to do many things. He never said no when asked if he wanted to play catch. Art could be playful and even silly while interacting with his grandchildren. He even got to know many of his great-grandchildren.
Art was the disciplinarian when Lois needed help, with four unruly and rambunctious boys at home. The words "wait until your father gets home" were effective, but he was always fair and measured.
While many kids may have just been given things, Art made it clear to his sons that if you wanted something, you needed to earn it. Because of this, his sons learned the value of money and hard work. Naturally, it helped that he managed a farm where he could put them to work. The priority for him was that his kids gained a solid work ethic. Despite this, Art was also a very generous man.
Although his sons Lyall and Pat gradually took over primary operations of the farms, Art remained involved until late in his life.
Art and Lois travelled extensively and spent many summers on the beach in Oceanside, California.
Art was a man of honor and integrity and was a great role model for his sons. Those values were conveyed to his sons and passed on within his family. His extended family came to broadly reflect those values from one generation to the next. Art will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A very limited graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 due to health concerns related to coronavirus. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 29, 2020