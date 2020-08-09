GODBOUT, Arthur W Jr.



72, died in Casa at The Hacienda Hospice in Tucson, AZ on August 5, 2020.He was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1966, and attended UCONN. He was a Navy veteran, serving on The Essex, 1967-1971. He retired a Lieutenant on the Milford Police Department after 22 years of service in 1997.He leaves his wife, Marlene, of Oracle, AZ; brothers, John and Joseph; his sister, Karen, and his son, Christian (AnnMarie); and grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson of Wallingford , CT, and lifelong friends, Dave Kelley and Hap Jordan.In AZ, he enjoyed 15 years of golfing before MS robbed him of the ability to continue. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME









