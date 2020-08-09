1/1
Arthur W. Godbout Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GODBOUT, Arthur W Jr.

72, died in Casa at The Hacienda Hospice in Tucson, AZ on August 5, 2020.He was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1966, and attended UCONN. He was a Navy veteran, serving on The Essex, 1967-1971. He retired a Lieutenant on the Milford Police Department after 22 years of service in 1997.He leaves his wife, Marlene, of Oracle, AZ; brothers, John and Joseph; his sister, Karen, and his son, Christian (AnnMarie); and grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson of Wallingford , CT, and lifelong friends, Dave Kelley and Hap Jordan.In AZ, he enjoyed 15 years of golfing before MS robbed him of the ability to continue. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved