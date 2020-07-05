MENDOZA, Arturo R.



90, was born in Tucson, AZ December 26, 1929 and passed away unexpectedly June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Juan and Trinidad Mendoza; son, Charlie; brother, Frank and sister, Connie Creal.



He leaves behind his wife of nearly 65 years, Helen Diaz Mendoza. He is survived by children, Arturo (Connie), Rosela, John (Norma), Liz (Jeff) Preble, Richard (Josie), Lorraine (Juan) Silva, Theresa, and Tommy (Mandy); 32 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Also survived by siblings, Hortencia (Edward) Ponce, Oscar (Dora), Celia Suarez and John (Alice).



Arturo lived his whole life in Tucson, graduated from Tucson High in 1948, served in the Army/Army reserve from 1951 to 1956. He worked many jobs during his career and retired from the University of Arizona in 1994. He was a faithful member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus 1200 (3rd degree knight) since 1956. He was a loving husband, brother, father, Tata and Tio who loved spending time with his family especially on yearly camping trips to the mountains and the beach. He enjoyed singing and loved dancing. He will be dearly missed and will always be with us.



Services will be private due to Covid-19. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.









