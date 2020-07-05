1/1
Arturo R. Mendoza
1929 - 2020
MENDOZA, Arturo R.

90, was born in Tucson, AZ December 26, 1929 and passed away unexpectedly June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Juan and Trinidad Mendoza; son, Charlie; brother, Frank and sister, Connie Creal.

He leaves behind his wife of nearly 65 years, Helen Diaz Mendoza. He is survived by children, Arturo (Connie), Rosela, John (Norma), Liz (Jeff) Preble, Richard (Josie), Lorraine (Juan) Silva, Theresa, and Tommy (Mandy); 32 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Also survived by siblings, Hortencia (Edward) Ponce, Oscar (Dora), Celia Suarez and John (Alice).

Arturo lived his whole life in Tucson, graduated from Tucson High in 1948, served in the Army/Army reserve from 1951 to 1956. He worked many jobs during his career and retired from the University of Arizona in 1994. He was a faithful member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus 1200 (3rd degree knight) since 1956. He was a loving husband, brother, father, Tata and Tio who loved spending time with his family especially on yearly camping trips to the mountains and the beach. He enjoyed singing and loved dancing. He will be dearly missed and will always be with us.

Services will be private due to Covid-19. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
July 3, 2020
e were so sorry to learn of Arts passing. He was a kind, loving man just like all of the other Diaz men. Our sincerest sympathy to Helen and family. We will remember all of them in our prayers. Richard and Bernadette Diaz. Needles. Ca.
Richard and Bernadette Diaz
