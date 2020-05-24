Lt. Col. Athos E. "Reb" Guillot USAF (Ret.)
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Athos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUILLOT, Lt Col Athos E. "Reb",

USAF Ret.

Reb Guillot died on May 14, 2020 at 82 years of age after a fierce, brave battle with Parkinson's Disease.

A 1960 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, and a two-tour veteran of the Vietnam war, Reb flew fighters throughout his 23-year USAF career. He proudly led as a squadron commander of the 354 TFS at Davis-Monthan AFB and later as director of fighter operations at Headquarters, Allied Air Forces Central Europe after completing NATO Defense College in Rome. Upon retirement from the military, Reb continued to add to national defense at Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon as an engineer.

Reb was a devout Catholic whose faith was central to the way he lived his life. He was charming, devastatingly clever, funny, kind and caring. His proudest accomplishment was his family. He and Susan (nee Kenney) shared a 57 year marriage and four cherished children, Mari Catherine Thompson (Wade); Maj Gen Gregory Guillot (Caroline); Christine Colombino (Carlo) and Special Agent Robert Guillot (Carolyn); ten grandchildren, Patrick (Kristi), Mackenzie, Andrew and Liam Thompson, Elizabeth and Mark Guillot, Anthony and Nicholas Colombino, Catherine and Brendan Guillot and one great-grandchild, Olivia, enriched Reb's life.

Our family is so grateful to everyone at Tucson Place for the loving care given to Reb. Funeral services to be announced after COVID restrictions are lifted. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
Reb was the best resident a caregiver could have ever ask for. He always cared about how my kids where and my husband. We bonded day after day over our love for boxers. He will be deeply missed and in my familys hearts forever.
Rachelle Oreshko
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved