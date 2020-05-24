GUILLOT, Lt Col Athos E. "Reb",USAF Ret.Reb Guillot died on May 14, 2020 at 82 years of age after a fierce, brave battle with Parkinson's Disease.A 1960 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, and a two-tour veteran of the Vietnam war, Reb flew fighters throughout his 23-year USAF career. He proudly led as a squadron commander of the 354 TFS at Davis-Monthan AFB and later as director of fighter operations at Headquarters, Allied Air Forces Central Europe after completing NATO Defense College in Rome. Upon retirement from the military, Reb continued to add to national defense at Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon as an engineer.Reb was a devout Catholic whose faith was central to the way he lived his life. He was charming, devastatingly clever, funny, kind and caring. His proudest accomplishment was his family. He and Susan (nee Kenney) shared a 57 year marriage and four cherished children, Mari Catherine Thompson (Wade); Maj Gen Gregory Guillot (Caroline); Christine Colombino (Carlo) and Special Agent Robert Guillot (Carolyn); ten grandchildren, Patrick (Kristi), Mackenzie, Andrew and Liam Thompson, Elizabeth and Mark Guillot, Anthony and Nicholas Colombino, Catherine and Brendan Guillot and one great-grandchild, Olivia, enriched Reb's life.Our family is so grateful to everyone at Tucson Place for the loving care given to Reb. Funeral services to be announced after COVID restrictions are lifted. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.