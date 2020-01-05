DOWNEY, Aubrey Richard
1921 - 12/12/2019
98 years old, Aubrey Richard Downey was born in Morvin, AL to Vance and Lillie Downey on November 2, 1921.Aubrey passed peacefully just before sunrise, on December 12, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.Aubrey Richard Downey served his country in the United States Army, from 1942-1945. Aubrey enlisted in the Army in 1942 and was inducted at Ft. McClellen, AL. The Pacific Theater was his mission as a "Flying Tiger" in the 375th Bombardment Squadron of the Army Air Forces. He wasstationed in Kunming, China. Following his service and upon returning home to Alabama from WWII, Aubrey met Rae Wilson. They married in Jackson, AL on September 10,1947 and built a home in Grove Hill. In 1949, they moved to AZ to start their family. Debra Ann and John Patrick Downey were born to Aubrey and Rae. Life in Tucson included a vibrant career in sales and management as well as V.P. of All-American Distributors. Aubrey and Rae were founding members of Christ Church Methodist. Aubrey's love of the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and storytelling were the catalyst that developed lifelong friendships. Many other friendships were enjoyed while playing cards, attending dances at The Elks Club, and through many community charities events. Aubrey Downey also known as "Dick" Downey loved people!He would lift the spirit of people with his humor and wonderful storytelling. Aubrey and Rae lived in Tucson for 67 years before moving to Scottsdale, AZ.Aubrey Richard Downey is survived by his wife Rae, daughter Debra (Marc), son Pat (Debbie). Grandchildren, Dana (Jack) Joyner, Zachary (Cissy) Lovoy, Alex Scott, Stejer Downey and Aubrey Downey. Great-grandchildren, Jilian Joyner, Jack Joyner IV. Nieces, Marilyn Robinson, Judy Gosnell (Dave) and nephew, Larry (Debbie) Downey. Alabama nephew, Bobby Downey. Nieces, Anita (Ken) Bush and Latona Hudson (Lamar). Great nieces, Angela, Gina, Daniel, and Brittany. Great-nephews, Jeff, Craig, Morie, Blake (Eliza), Jared, Bill and Josh. Great-great-grandnieces and nephews are many and all deeply cherished.We as the family of A.R.Downey, would like to thank our dearest friends and our families for their loving support during this time of loss. Also, a special thank you to all the caregivers.In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to .A private service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Arrangements by WHITNEY & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020