Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741

RUBIS, Audrey A.



After an accomplished and loving Christian life, Audrey A. Rubis journeyed Home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019. She was a happy 86 years old.



The daughter of Elsie and Donald Aubrey, she was born during the Great Depression in Chicago, Illinois on February 17, 1933. She was orphaned by age five, and was raised in Maywood by her Grandpa and Grandma Benjamin; and later, by her foster parents, Louis and Emma Herndon. She graduated from Proviso East High School in 1951. She often spoke of the many boys from her school, who did not survive the Korean War. Answering the call to serve others, she attended Augustana School of Nursing in Chicago. Graduating in 1953 with her 'adopted' sister Winnie, she started a career as an RN that spanned over four decades.



In 1958, Audrey left Chicago and moved to Tucson to be a nurse at the Veterans Hospital. She met David Rubis at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and was married in November 1959. She raised a family of three children, taking great pride in being a wife, a mother, and a Christian mentor. She loved to be involved in the lives of her children, often volunteering as a room mother at school, and as a chaperon for field trips. She attended more swim meets than one could count. Her childhood taught her the value of family, and she thrived when raising her own.



Once the children were grown, she returned to nursing, working in Surgery, and later in Home Healthcare. In later years, she was involved with quilters at Streams in the Desert, with Red Hats…and she was known to play bunko with her girlfriends on Fridays. And of course, she adored her kitties; she loved her Maxie.



But of all her pastimes, she loved her painting the most. Like her mom Elsie, she became an accomplished artist, focusing primarily on porcelain painting. She would attend painting classes every week, and she won numerous awards at art shows for her paintings of animals and Native Americans. She had a true gift that she shared and enjoyed with her girlfriends, who became her family. She completed her final painting only a few weeks before she peacefully passed of natural causes.



Audrey is survived by Daniel, her son and caregiver; and also by children, Ann and Karl; several grandchildren, one great- grandchild, a couple cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima in Tucson, Arizona. A private graveside service at East Lawn Palms Cemetery will be held at a later date.



"But they that wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up on wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not be faint." For the first time in many years, Mom can run! I love you Mom. I will see you again someday... Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







