Audrey Faye Rubenstein Simon
1923 - 2020
SIMON, Audrey Faye Rubenstein

97, passed peacefully on July 3, 2020. Born in St. Louis on June 29, 1923, she grew up in Steubenville, Ohio where she graduated high school. Earned her BA at University of Michigan in 1944 and moved with her parents Lew and Bluma Rubenstein and brother Farrell to Pittsburgh. Met her husband, Seymour Simon, in Pittsburgh in 1945 while she was working at United Press as a reporter; they married in 1946. Moved to NYC where she worked for TIME Magazine. After raising children Neil and Rob, she returned to work as an elementary school teacher and then later a district coordinator of math curriculum. Retired to Tucson with her husband in 1986; married to Seymour (deceased April 2019) for 72 years. Enjoyed going to the beach with family, all things cultural, reading, and completing the NY Times double-crostic puzzles in pen. Was a devoted, loving and sacrificing wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all. Survived by brother, Farrell Rubenstein and wife, Nancy in Pittsburgh; son, Neil Simon and wife Diane in Tucson; son, Rob Simon and wife Marisol in Denver; and grandchildren, Lauren Simon in Israel, Eric Simon in LA, Ben Simon in NYC, and Claire Simon in Colorado Springs. Family member Cantor Patti Linsky officiated at a private service.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
