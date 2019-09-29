Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Oracle Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Virginia Williams


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Virginia Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Audrey Virginia

12/5/1924 - 9/22/2019

Born in Chicago, Illinois to Hilda and Carl Lund. She and a friend journeyed across the country to Tucson by car following World War II and has been here since. Audrey worked at Mountain Bell for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dick and Eleanor Hagen and husband, Gene. She was an incredible woman who could accomplish nearly anything once she put her mind to it, including servicing her own cooler on the roof well into her 80's. Audrey had a huge heart and had a positive impact on everyone around her. She is survived by sons, Gary (Rhonda) and Mike (Karen); grandchildren, Derek, Stacie and Stephanie and five great-grandchildren. Graveside Services at Evergreen Cemetery (Oracle Road) on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now