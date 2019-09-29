|
|
WILLIAMS, Audrey Virginia
12/5/1924 - 9/22/2019
Born in Chicago, Illinois to Hilda and Carl Lund. She and a friend journeyed across the country to Tucson by car following World War II and has been here since. Audrey worked at Mountain Bell for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dick and Eleanor Hagen and husband, Gene. She was an incredible woman who could accomplish nearly anything once she put her mind to it, including servicing her own cooler on the roof well into her 80's. Audrey had a huge heart and had a positive impact on everyone around her. She is survived by sons, Gary (Rhonda) and Mike (Karen); grandchildren, Derek, Stacie and Stephanie and five great-grandchildren. Graveside Services at Evergreen Cemetery (Oracle Road) on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019