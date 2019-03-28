Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Austin J. CHICO. View Sign

CHICO, Austin J. 8-22-1952 - 3-28-2014 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28 Time does not take away the love we have for you nor does it make us stop missing you. Today we gather to celebrate your life and the legacy you left. Love Erin, Melissa, Tara, Austin Jr. and all of your family. "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13





