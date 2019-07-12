KOCHEL, Barbara A.
The Family of Barbara A. Kochel is heartbroken to announce her passing on July 11, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Her two daughters, Kim (Steve) Simmons and Lydia (David) Smith, will dearly miss their mother Barbara. Barbara's two younger sisters, Patt (Jessie) Provencio and Mary Laucks will hold her forever in their hearts. Barbara had a passion for her family. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Alicia (Jose) De Alba, Ineke Smith, Quinten (Emily) Smith, and Alex Felli who will lovingly remember her forever. Fond memories will be treasured by her niece, Sarah Belksma, and her great-grandchildren, Emilia and Jose De Alba and many other family members. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn H. Kochel and son, Glenn Kochel Jr. (GJ), the family takes great comfort in them being reunited again. Barbara was known for her warm smile, kindness, and compassionate spirit. She touched every person who was blessed to meet her. Barbara was a genuine lady, who made everything beautiful around her. Many will lovingly remember Barbara as "Mrs. K" from Baskin Robbins-Dunkin Donuts in Tucson, Arizona. A Funeral Service in memory of Barbara will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society in Barbara's name.
