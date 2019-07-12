Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Kochel. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

KOCHEL, Barbara A.



The Family of Barbara A. Kochel is heartbroken to announce her passing on July 11, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Her two daughters, Kim (Steve) Simmons and Lydia (David) Smith, will dearly miss their mother Barbara. Barbara's two younger sisters, Patt (Jessie) Provencio and Mary Laucks will hold her forever in their hearts. Barbara had a passion for her family. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Alicia (Jose) De Alba, Ineke Smith, Quinten (Emily) Smith, and Alex Felli who will lovingly remember her forever. Fond memories will be treasured by her niece, Sarah Belksma, and her great-grandchildren, Emilia and Jose De Alba and many other family members. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn H. Kochel and son, Glenn Kochel Jr. (GJ), the family takes great comfort in them being reunited again. Barbara was known for her warm smile, kindness, and compassionate spirit. She touched every person who was blessed to meet her. Barbara was a genuine lady, who made everything beautiful around her. Many will lovingly remember Barbara as "Mrs. K" from Baskin Robbins-Dunkin Donuts in Tucson, Arizona. A Funeral Service in memory of Barbara will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society in Barbara's name.







KOCHEL, Barbara A.The Family of Barbara A. Kochel is heartbroken to announce her passing on July 11, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Her two daughters, Kim (Steve) Simmons and Lydia (David) Smith, will dearly miss their mother Barbara. Barbara's two younger sisters, Patt (Jessie) Provencio and Mary Laucks will hold her forever in their hearts. Barbara had a passion for her family. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Alicia (Jose) De Alba, Ineke Smith, Quinten (Emily) Smith, and Alex Felli who will lovingly remember her forever. Fond memories will be treasured by her niece, Sarah Belksma, and her great-grandchildren, Emilia and Jose De Alba and many other family members. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn H. Kochel and son, Glenn Kochel Jr. (GJ), the family takes great comfort in them being reunited again. Barbara was known for her warm smile, kindness, and compassionate spirit. She touched every person who was blessed to meet her. Barbara was a genuine lady, who made everything beautiful around her. Many will lovingly remember Barbara as "Mrs. K" from Baskin Robbins-Dunkin Donuts in Tucson, Arizona. A Funeral Service in memory of Barbara will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society in Barbara's name. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close