BURKE, Barbara Ann



of Phoenix, AZ passed away on September 11, 2019 after a long and full life. Barbara was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Grayce and George Boyle. She spent her younger years in the California bay area and attended UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley where she was a history major until she left school to care for her terminally ill mother. In 1963, Barbara met and married Jim Burke, who still claims that she was the most beautiful and special woman he knew, both inside and out. They moved to Tucson in 1967 so that Jim could pursue his doctorate in physics at the University of Arizona.



Barbara was highly skilled in everything she did - baking bread, restoring fine antique furniture, building brick pathways and tending her many plants. She was proud of the beautiful home she created. Additionally, Barbara was president of the University of Arizona Faculty Women's Club in 2003, and one of her favorite social occupations was hosting and playing bridge with other members.



Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Dr. James J. Burke, Jr.; her four children, Robert (Juanita), Jane, and Richard Kingston and Vanessa Burke Lee (Brian); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as her brother, Kenneth Boyle of Paradise, CA. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. At her request, there will be no formal services.







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019

