Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
Tucson, AZ
Barbara Ann Ewart Wagner


1936 - 2019
Barbara Ann Ewart Wagner Obituary
WAGNER, Barbara Ann Ewart

Barbara was born September 13, 1936 in Windsor Ontario, Canada to William J. and Irene Ewart. She passed away at her home in Tucson, Arizona on December 31, 2019.Barbara was a registered nurse whose passions included caregiving and nature photography. She was married to William Glen Wagner for over 50 years. They raised their family in Northern California before spending 28 years in Flagstaff, Arizona and then moving to Tucson in 2009.She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary; husband, Glen and twin boys. She is survived by her three children, William Kevin Wagner of Marshall, Texas, Michele Milensky of Tucson, Arizona and Kimberly Wade of Plattsburg, Missouri along with her granddaughter, Kristena Wagner-O'Connor of Concord, New Hampshire. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to either Tohono Chul Park or Heifer International. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020
