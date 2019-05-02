Barbara Ann LAMANDA (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Obituary
79, of Tucson, AZ passed away at Peppi's House on April 28, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL starting at 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church followed by burial at Holy Hope Cemetery. Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Emil T. Lamanda, their children, Emil (Sharon), Tina (Luke) and Michael (Gigi) and grandchildren Ariana, Gabby and Becca.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from May 2 to May 3, 2019
