LATTANZI, Barbara Ann
85 years of age, went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, on January 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born in Burlington, WI. She moved to Tucson in 1958 to be a 2nd grade school Teacher. She married Fred Lattanzi in 1961. She became a very beloved and devoted mother and wife. Her second son, Gregory was born with special needs and became the highlight of her life, as she devoted her life to him. God doesn't make them like Mom anymore.She loved sports; the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and all things AZ Wildcats. Barbara is survived by her sons, Mark Lattanzi (fiancé, Marla Zapata) and Greg Lattanzi; future grandchildren, Daniel and Crystal; along with many nieces and nephews and one cousin. Barbara was greatly loved by a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Kuebler and Dorothy (Runkel); husband, Fred and sister, Mary Kloster. The Celebration of Barbara's Life will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at New Spirit Lutheran, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail. A Reception will follow in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Acres at Rainbowacres.org. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020