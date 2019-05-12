STOKES, Barbara Ann
(nee Dickinson)
went to be with Jesus May 3, 2019. She was born in Port Allegany PA on February 26, 1946 to Warren Harding Dickinson and Anna Mae Hendrickson. Barb's most important and loved job was being a homemaker. She was also a newspaper carrier for 24 years. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sally Gates. Barb is survived by siblings, Donna (Mike) Viglione, Laura Covert, and John (Chris) Dickinson; children, David (Tammy) Toia, Dennis Toia, Angel (Dave) Seymour and Bernard (Willow) Stokes; and precious granddaughters, Madison Toia, Abbey Seymour, Anna Toia, Malia Toia, Aubri Stokes and Maggie Seymour. She leaves behind many other beloved family and friends. Barb inspired those who knew her for 5 minutes or 50 years. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019