Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Arvold. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Memorial service 3:00 PM Northminster Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

ARVOLD, Barbara



age 90, passed away at home in her garden on May 4, 2019. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bob and her daughter, Liz. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ellen and husband, Chip; Chip's sister, Bede; her grandson, Rock; granddaughter, Taryn and husband, Joe; grandson, Chris and partner, Mary; great-grandson, Carter; her desert tortoise, Bob and many friends and relatives. Barbara was born and raised in Peoria, AZ. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Physical Education. She was proud to be a UofA letter-woman. She met Bob at the UofA, and they lived in Chicago, New York, Ohio, Kansas and Washington, where they lived on their boat for ten years. They returned to Tucson in 1984. Barbara was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and a hard core Wildcat fan. She volunteered at the Food Bank of Arizona and in her daughter Liz's classroom at Elvira Elementary. Her business, B J's Bow Wow Knits, made and sold dog sweaters through her daughter Ellen's shop. Barbara had a strong belief in the power of prayer. She will be missed. Her Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Wildcat attire encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Food Bank of Arizona and the Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







ARVOLD, Barbaraage 90, passed away at home in her garden on May 4, 2019. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bob and her daughter, Liz. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ellen and husband, Chip; Chip's sister, Bede; her grandson, Rock; granddaughter, Taryn and husband, Joe; grandson, Chris and partner, Mary; great-grandson, Carter; her desert tortoise, Bob and many friends and relatives. Barbara was born and raised in Peoria, AZ. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Physical Education. She was proud to be a UofA letter-woman. She met Bob at the UofA, and they lived in Chicago, New York, Ohio, Kansas and Washington, where they lived on their boat for ten years. They returned to Tucson in 1984. Barbara was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and a hard core Wildcat fan. She volunteered at the Food Bank of Arizona and in her daughter Liz's classroom at Elvira Elementary. Her business, B J's Bow Wow Knits, made and sold dog sweaters through her daughter Ellen's shop. Barbara had a strong belief in the power of prayer. She will be missed. Her Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Wildcat attire encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Food Bank of Arizona and the Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from May 11 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close