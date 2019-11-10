Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

BRITT, Barbara



It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Britt announces her passing on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 68. Barb was born in Detroit, Michigan, July 12, 1951, to Irene and Edward Finnimore. Survived by husband, Jeff Britt; sister, Gayle Poe; father-in-law, James Britt and sister-in-law, Diana Britt; many relatives and friends and faithful companion, Susie. Barb was a kind, compassionate woman, devoted wife, loving sister and friend to many. Barb loved to bowl and was one of the Doubles Champions at the 2015 USBC Arizona State 62nd U.S. Annual Women's Tournament. Barb fought her illness harder than anyone we have known. Jeff also wants people to know that marrying her was the best decision he ever made and losing her is the worst thing that ever happened to him. Jeff will spend the rest of his life trying to continue being the man she made him. There will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Barb's name, we suggest you do so to any animal rescue or Veterans organization or the . Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







