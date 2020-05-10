Barbara Ellen Stoflus
1943 - 2020
STOFLUS, Barbara Ellen

76, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital. She was born to Clarence and Nedra Stolfus, on July 4, 1943 in Needles, California. Barbara lived the past eight years in Tucson, Arizona. Her parents, Clarence and Nedra Stolfus, who she cared for in their later life, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving family, Tom Ingram and Julie Hooyman and her grandchildren, Emily, Joshua, Brian, David, Michael, Andrew and Adam. Along with her great-grandchildren, June and William. Additionally, Barbara is survived by her caring brother, Wayne Stoflus and his children, David and Ryan. Barbara's greatest joys in life came from spending time with her family and friends, water skiing on the Colorado River, painting, traveling in the mountains, and playing Scrabble. Barbara was loved by those in her life, leaving lasting impressions on those who knew her. While, Barbara journeys on her path to eternal life where she is reunited with loved ones and Jesus. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends until they see her again.As an expression of sympathy, a memorial donation may be made to Sabino Canyon Rehabilitation and Care Center, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
