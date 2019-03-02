Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Barbara F. and John S. WELSH. View Sign

WELSH, Barbara F. and Dr. John S. Barbara died peacefully on February 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband and best friend, John (April 16, 2014) with whom she shared adventures and traveled the world. She contributed to her many passions by participating in groups such as The Ninety-Nines, Assistance League, the Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists and PEO. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be forever remembered by her son, John Michael (Sieglinde) and daughters, Tamara and Terri (Michael); eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Her friendship, sharp wit, and sense of humor will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew her. A family celebration of the life John and Barbara shared is planned for a later date.





WELSH, Barbara F. and Dr. John S. Barbara died peacefully on February 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband and best friend, John (April 16, 2014) with whom she shared adventures and traveled the world. She contributed to her many passions by participating in groups such as The Ninety-Nines, Assistance League, the Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists and PEO. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be forever remembered by her son, John Michael (Sieglinde) and daughters, Tamara and Terri (Michael); eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Her friendship, sharp wit, and sense of humor will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew her. A family celebration of the life John and Barbara shared is planned for a later date. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 2, 2019

