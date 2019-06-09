RAYMOND, Barbara F.,
85, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1934, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Norman Freeland and Edith Hall. She is survived by her children, Bill Raymond (Kim), Bobbie Holland (Steve), Pete Raymond (Dawn), John Raymond and Jeannie Raymond, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara came to Tucson in 1971 as a single mother with five children. She worked as a cashier for a local brokerage firm, and watched her children grow up, building successful careers and families. Until her health began to fail, Barbara was an active member of 22nd Street Baptist Church, and played a major role in establishing their active singles ministry over 45 years earlier. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at 22nd Street Baptist Church, 6620 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, Arizona, 85710. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019