MULCAHY, Barbara JBarbara, a longtime Tucson resident who lived a rich life surrounded by the family and friends she loved, died peacefully of natural causes on June 19, 2020 at her assisted living home.She was born July 16, 1933 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Jane (Mook) and Leroy Hinspeter. She moved to AZ over 55 years ago and lived in Tucson for 52 years. She was a Rainbow Girl and on the Drill Team. She married Thomas Mulcahy, October 18, 1952.Her beautiful blue eyes lit every room. She had an ability to strike up a conversation with anyone.Barb retired from the Pima County Clerk of Superior Court Office, in 1992 after over 20 years. She was Supervisor of Legal Records.Since her retirement 28 years ago, she travelled, worked as respite caregiver for the elderly and cared for her grandchildren. Barb was very active in her "Widows Group" at St Pius Church and enjoyed time with her friends. Playing Bingo with friends was one of her favorite activities.She is survived by her son, John (Melisa) Mulcahy, Santa Cruz, CA; her daughter, Debbie (Gregg) Solove, Albuquerque, NM, Connie (Wayne) Mullins, Rochester, MN, Kathy (Michael) Horlacher, Mesa, AZ and Judie (Vince) Martinez, Tucson, AZ. She has 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband; Thomas Mulcahy and her son, Jim Mulcahy. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Pius, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements by BRINGS ON BROADWAY.