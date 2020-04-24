Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Mcclelland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MCCLELLAND, Barbara Jean



92, passed away on March 30, 2020 in La Jolla, CA. She was born in Harrisburg, PA on May 22, 1927, the daughter of George L. and Florence Stark. Barbara and her sister, Betty lived a self-described magical childhood in Wynnewood, PA. Growing up, she spent all of her free time adventuring outdoors, including seaside summers in Stone Harbor, NJ. Her education at Haverford Friends Quaker School, followed by Agnes Irwin's School for girls instilled discipline and a love of lifelong learning. Her love of music was enhanced by years as an accomplished pianist.



After graduating from The University of Arizona, she met Norman P. McClelland while working for Shamrock Foods Company. They married and lived in Tucson, raising daughter, Kathe and son, Kent until Norman relocated the Company headquarters to Phoenix in 1966. Through business connections, they traveled the world, forged lasting friendships, and made a difference in the community.



Barbara was a devout Christian throughout her life. Her love of God was reflected through her studies, acts of service, and generosity to communities at home and abroad. She created the Agape Foundation, which funded Christian charities, including the Haggai Institute, a worldwide Evangelism Outreach Organization.



Her warm welcoming heart, generosity of spirit, and simple grace will be missed by the many who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Kathe McClelland and son, Kent (Celia) McClelland; grandchildren, Joshua Alvarez, Joy (David) Huneycutt, Chandra McClelland, Kerani McClelland and Devon McClelland; great-grandchildren, Malachi Huneycutt, Joshua Huneycutt and Parker Michelle Huneycutt. Also, nieces Danna (Jim) Harvey and Leslie Hall.



Services will be held at MESSINGER MORTUARY as soon as feasible.



"Oh, God, you will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are fixed on you; for in returning and rest we shall be saved; in quietness and trust shall be our strength." Isaiah 26:3; 30:15











