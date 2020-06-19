Barbara Jean (Muench) Patberg
PATBERG, Barbara Jean (Muench)

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Barbara Jean (Muench) Patberg, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at age 85.

Barbara was born March 13, 1935 in Wichita, KS to Roland R. "Red" and Geneva D. (Palmer) Muench. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado in 1957 and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She married Stewart Kim Patberg on June 8, 1957. They raised two children, Kurt and Lisa.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Red; her mother, Geneva and stepmother, Frances Todd. She is survived by her husband, Kim; children, Lisa Anderson and Kurt (Carla); grandchildren, Eric, Scott (Sarah) and Alora Anderson; Allison, Joey and Jimmy Patberg. Per Barbara's request, there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arizona Animal Welfare League.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
