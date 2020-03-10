Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Thompson Lougee. View Sign Service Information Abbey Funeral Chapel 3435 N 1St Ave Tucson , AZ 85719 (520)-888-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

LOUGEE, Barbara Thompson



95, formally of Niantic, CT passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at Brookdale, Santa Catalina, Tucson, Arizona where she resided for the past four years. She was born on February 21, 1925 in Somerville, MA, the only child of the late Alton L. and Hazel (Libby) Thompson. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard L. Lougee, in 2004.



Raised and educated in New London, CT, she was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Connecticut College (formerly Connecticut College for Women). Upon Richard's return from Europe where he flew 24 missions over Germany as a B24 navigator for which he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, he and Barbara married in 1945. She and Richard moved to Niantic, CT where they lived for 37 years. She was elected East Lyme's Probate Judge in 1962, holding the office for 24 years. During her judgeship she served as a faculty member of the National College of Probate Judges at three of its annual conferences. She was the first women chosen as president of the Connecticut Probate Assembly overseeing the 131-seat assembly of probate judges.



Following her retirement in 1987 she and Richard toured the entire continental United States in their RV and traveled abroad touring numerous countries on multiple continents.



In 1990, they relocated to Tucson, Arizona.



Music brought her great joy. She sang in Church choirs throughout her life, performing many solos with her beautiful soprano voice.



She leaves three children, Richard L. Lougee, Jr, of Tucson, AZ, Joan L. Orris of Mystic, CT and David T. Lougee of Great Falls, VA. She also leaves four grandchildren, Ashley E. (Orris) Hargus, Elizabeth K. (Orris) Jenkins, Richard L. Louis III and Nash T. Lougee and three great-grandchildren, Ladleigh and Maxwell Hargus and Payton Jenkins.



A private memorial will be held at a later date at the Southern Arizona Veteran's' Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona, at which her remains will be placed alongside her husband's in the columbarium.



Memorial remembrances may be made to the at . Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.











