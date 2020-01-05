Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara "Bobbe" Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODS, Barbara "Bobbe"



a proud Tucsonan, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family.



Born in 1947 in San Francisco, California, Bobbe graduated from the University of Arizona in 1969 with a degree in Elementary Education. She began her career as a classroom teacher, later became a Reading Specialist, and then an Assistant Principal. Bobbe's last 12 years as an educator were spent as Principal of Blenman Elementary. There, she guided 500 students who spoke 22 different languages. She was respected throughout TUSD for leading her staff and students to excellence and for her no-nonsense focus on growth and achievement, especially in Reading.



Bobbe's greatest joy in life was her family. She and her husband, Woody (Winton), loved deeply and remained devoted to each other during 38 years of marriage. They raised five children, teaching them honesty, kindness, generosity, and hard work. Bobbe, lovingly called "Baba", adored her ten grandchildren and made each one feel as if he or she was the most special child in the world. She attended all their games, performances, and recitals. She loved every moment of being "Mom" and "Baba", filling her life with joyous family moments.



During her vibrant life Bobbe treasured spending time with friends and was an ardent walker. She enjoyed long walks through Tucson with her friends and daughters. Bobbe was a "best friend" to many, listening, sympathizing, advising, and sharing joys and sorrows.



She was an avid reader and loved travel, the beach, yoga, barre, hiking, baking, pottery, singing loud, dancing, celebrating, making lists, being with friends and family, shopping, and children. Although she had many interests, her favorite pastime was being with her husband, Woody.



The last year of Bobbe's life was characterized by her love for immigrant children. Despite her health challenges, she volunteered at a school in Central Tucson, helping immigrant children learn to read. Bobbe focused on giving and doing, impacting many lives on a daily basis. Her legacy lives on through the many hearts she touched.



Bobbe was predeceased by her father, Aaron Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Winton Woods; her daughters, Brooke (husband Matt) Blecher, Lindsy (husband Tullio) Catino; Jessa (husband Ben) Krycler; daughter-in-law, Jana Woods; stepson, Adam Woods; grandchildren, Riley Woods, Max Woods, Ella Blecher, Maya Blecher, Sloane Blecher, Ty Catino, Reese Catino, Henry Krycler, Calvin Krycler and Charles Krycler; brothers, Ken (wife Lauren) Lewis and Rick (wife Robin) Lewis and her mother, Florence Lewis.



Memorial gifts can be made in honor of Bobbe to Imago Dei School, where she volunteered for the final year of her life. We also ask as an act of kindness in Bobbe's name, that you please donate blood. Generous blood donors gave us our last month of life with our Baba and for that we are forever grateful.



We shall find peace. We shall hear angels. We shall see the sky sparkling with diamonds. And then we will know she is smiling down upon us, loving us still as we love her still.



A celebration of Bobbe's beautiful life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







WOODS, Barbara "Bobbe"a proud Tucsonan, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family.Born in 1947 in San Francisco, California, Bobbe graduated from the University of Arizona in 1969 with a degree in Elementary Education. She began her career as a classroom teacher, later became a Reading Specialist, and then an Assistant Principal. Bobbe's last 12 years as an educator were spent as Principal of Blenman Elementary. There, she guided 500 students who spoke 22 different languages. She was respected throughout TUSD for leading her staff and students to excellence and for her no-nonsense focus on growth and achievement, especially in Reading.Bobbe's greatest joy in life was her family. She and her husband, Woody (Winton), loved deeply and remained devoted to each other during 38 years of marriage. They raised five children, teaching them honesty, kindness, generosity, and hard work. Bobbe, lovingly called "Baba", adored her ten grandchildren and made each one feel as if he or she was the most special child in the world. She attended all their games, performances, and recitals. She loved every moment of being "Mom" and "Baba", filling her life with joyous family moments.During her vibrant life Bobbe treasured spending time with friends and was an ardent walker. She enjoyed long walks through Tucson with her friends and daughters. Bobbe was a "best friend" to many, listening, sympathizing, advising, and sharing joys and sorrows.She was an avid reader and loved travel, the beach, yoga, barre, hiking, baking, pottery, singing loud, dancing, celebrating, making lists, being with friends and family, shopping, and children. Although she had many interests, her favorite pastime was being with her husband, Woody.The last year of Bobbe's life was characterized by her love for immigrant children. Despite her health challenges, she volunteered at a school in Central Tucson, helping immigrant children learn to read. Bobbe focused on giving and doing, impacting many lives on a daily basis. Her legacy lives on through the many hearts she touched.Bobbe was predeceased by her father, Aaron Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Winton Woods; her daughters, Brooke (husband Matt) Blecher, Lindsy (husband Tullio) Catino; Jessa (husband Ben) Krycler; daughter-in-law, Jana Woods; stepson, Adam Woods; grandchildren, Riley Woods, Max Woods, Ella Blecher, Maya Blecher, Sloane Blecher, Ty Catino, Reese Catino, Henry Krycler, Calvin Krycler and Charles Krycler; brothers, Ken (wife Lauren) Lewis and Rick (wife Robin) Lewis and her mother, Florence Lewis.Memorial gifts can be made in honor of Bobbe to Imago Dei School, where she volunteered for the final year of her life. We also ask as an act of kindness in Bobbe's name, that you please donate blood. Generous blood donors gave us our last month of life with our Baba and for that we are forever grateful.We shall find peace. We shall hear angels. We shall see the sky sparkling with diamonds. And then we will know she is smiling down upon us, loving us still as we love her still.A celebration of Bobbe's beautiful life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close