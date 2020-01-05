LANNING, Barney Eugene
1933- 2019
Barney passed way Thursday, November 14, 2019; He was born at home in Oxford, Kansas 1933. He grew up in Wichita, Kanas and graduated from East High. He joined the US Army in 1954 as part of the 246th Field Artillery. Barney moved to Tucson in 1958 with first wife Patricia. Following their divorce, he married Carolyn in 1968.Barney was in the banking industry for 23 years, starting with Southern Arizona Bank in 1960. He retired from banking in 1983 and became a Realtor. Barney was a long time Tucson Breakfast Lions Club member. He served on various scholarship and community service committees.Barney is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin John and Daisy Marie; Carolyn his wife (31years); his nephew, Jay. He is survived by sister, Claire; sons, Jack and Bruce; stepdaughter, Beth; grandchildren Jake, Erin (Pat) and Morgan (David); great-grandson, Logan; nephew, Stuart and niece, Jane and cousins enough to fill a small town..Barney enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends, but his favorite pastime was golf. He will be remembered for his elaborate and funny stories, non-stop jokes, and as an all-around friendly good guy.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St., Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or a .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020