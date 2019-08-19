SAENZ, Bartolo V.
A simple man. Born August 24, 1932, he has gone home to Our Lord Jesus Christ on August 15, 2019. Survived by his darling wife of 66 years, Margaret Saenz; children, Bertha (John), Lee (Lourdes), Beatrice, Belia, Gloria (Martin), Stella (Lorenzo), Manny and Dolores (Carlos). Also 26 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Gilbert Saenz; grandsons, Johnny Bracamonte and Benny Saenz; son-in-law, Miguel Romero; siblings, Salomon, Oscar, Teresa, Eligio, Armando and Frank. Dad was a pillar of strength and always worked hard to provide all necessities for his family. He was the best miner. After he retired he worked his ranch, growing the most delicious fruit trees (apple, peach, pear and pecan). His darling wife and all his family were the most important things in his life. Dad, even though all our hearts are broken, you will always be with us. We will miss you immensely. Until we are all together again, Rest in Peace Dad. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, South Chapel. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Augustine Cathedral. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019