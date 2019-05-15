Becky Sue (Willsey Hampton) Hixson (1947 - 2019)
  • "Your family has my deepest sympathy. It is always hard to..."
    - Ginny
Service Information
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ
85711
(520)-747-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
207 W. Flores
Tucson, AZ
Obituary
HIXSON, Becky Sue

aka Willsey, Hampton

July 23, 1947 - May 5, 2019

gentle soul, has left us to be with God. She is survived by her family including husband Richard; sons, Joe, Ken (Renee), and Jeff as well as siblings,Tom (Diane) Willsey, James (Debby) Willsey, and Teri (Ken) Woods and grandchildren, (Sara Hall, Brianna Hampton, Christopher Hampton, and Becca Hampton) and great-grandchild, Emma Rose Hall. Becky was loving, giving, and strong. Her life was never easy, but she fought with kindness and grace. She cherished her friends at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (207 W. Flores, Tucson) where we will celebrate her life with a memorial service on Saturday, May 18, at 2:00 p.m. May she rest in God's embrace. Please contact family for more information, if needed. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 15, 2019
