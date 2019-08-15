ARVIZU, Belen M.



93, passed away during the early morning of August 11, 2019. Belen was born at home, in Tucson, Arizona to Manuel and Belen Arvizu on May 23, 1926. At the onset of the "Great Depression," the family moved to a farm north of the city, near Ruthrauff and Shannon Roads. Belen attended Drachman Elementary, Safford Junior High, and Immaculate Heart Academy. Although she never had any children of her own, Belen helped care for several children throughout her life, including those of the Valencia, Felix, and Camacho families. She was a humble woman of great faith who prayed daily for members of her large extended family and friends. Belen was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, Manuel Jr., Gilbert, Carmen and Henry and one nephew, Ramon Jr. Belen is survived by her sister, Cecilia Villalobos and nine nephews and nieces, Yolanda, Olivia, David, Alma, Elda, Eddie, Geraldine "Dina," Martin and Miguel. The family wishes to thank Helda Obregon and the staff at Casa Theresita III for their loving care during the past few months. Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Avenue. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.







