In Loving MemoryRamirez, Belen Richards "Bebe"Mom, it has been a year since you went to be with Dad and you now have Davy with you. Thank you for all that you did for us, and know that we will always miss you and love you. We will continue to honor your memory and be the best we can to our families and our friends. This is how you raised us and we are proud to have you as our mother.Your Loving Family