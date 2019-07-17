GOSEWISCH, Ben
Our beloved Ben closed the doors to his workshop on July 10, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Good Thunder, MN to Walter and Tressa Gosewisch. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and married the love of his life, Frances Dolan, in 1953. Together they built a beautiful life based on laughter, unconditional love and the promise to always take care of each other. Ben was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Ed and Bill and his son, Mitch. He is survived by his wife, Fran; his children, Matt and Mindy; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Ben was hardworking with a fiery determination, a true craftsman with an innate ability to fix anything and to create everything mom dreamed of. He will be forever remembered for his kindness, gentle smile, creativity, and his ability to see the good in everything and everyone. A Celebration of Ben's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 17 to July 21, 2019