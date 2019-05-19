HOWARD, Benny A., Sr. (Papa)
peacefully entered into our Heavenly Father's arms at the age of 71, on May 8, 2019 at 6:45 p.m. surrounded by many family members. Born in Oklahoma, lived most of his life in Tucson, AZ. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Korea and Ft. Lewis, WA. He was a heavy equipment mechanic for The City of Tucson until retirement. He married Doris (Wininger) at the age of 17 years old. They are now together again. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Howard; mother, Katherine Hart (William Snidow) and siblings, George Snidow and Bud Dietz. He is survived by his children, Benny Howard Jr. (Serena) and Michelle Morgan (Donald); grandchildren, Kayla Schneider (Timothy), Tyler Morgan, Benny Howard III (Elizabeth), Madison Morgan and Logan Morgan; great- grandchild, Cole Schneider; siblings, Mary Kaye Ebster and Nancy Walker; twin brother, Billy Howard Sr. (Kathryne), Anna Wires, Ed Wininger, many nieces and nephews and many other children and grandchildren he would call family. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for showing us all unconditional love. Until we meet again…Services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Calvary Evangelistic Center, 5160 S. Treat Avenue, phone 520-889-8700. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the re-path immediately following. Flowers will be received starting at 1:00 p.m. the day of services.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019