VANCE, Bernys Jamison
85, passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born with her identical twin on July 20, 1934 in Grove City, PA to father, Dr. W. Dale Jamison and mother, Beatrice who was an RN. After living in Saginaw, MI for eight years, their family moved to Phoenix, AZ. In 1952 Bernys attended the University of AZ, graduating in 1956 with a BA in Early Childhood Education, and later receiving her Masters in 1971. She taught at TUSD for almost 31 years before retiring. She remained an active alumni member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was on her neighborhood social committee. Her love of being a GATE teacher was only superseded by the joy from her five grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Vance; Alexander, Andrew and Adam Kolkin. She is also survived by son, James Vance (Becky); daughter, Jennifer Kolkin (Steven); brother, Dale Jamison; brother-in-law, Col. Jerry Chipman; step-father, John Eaton; eight nephews and four nieces. She is preceded in death by her baby brother, Edward; parents and beloved twin, Beatrice. Services will be held at a later time. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020