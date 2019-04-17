MCKENZIE, Bertha 86, of Tucson, AZ, passed peacefully in the presence of her family on April 8, 2019. She was born March 3, 1933 to Robert Gomez and Alicia Moreno Gomez. Bertha was preceded in death by sons, Rudy Jr. and Steven McKenzie and sisters, Ann Brenner and Francis Nielsen. Bertha is survived by Rudy McKenzie, her loving husband of 66 years, and two daughters, Toni Henry and Lynn Damitio, as well as three brothers, Robert, Arnold and Rene Gomez, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be remembered lovingly by family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. A reception will be held after the Mass with burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 17, 2019