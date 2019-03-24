Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie CHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie T. CHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bessie T. CHAN Obituary
CHAN, Bessie T. 10/24/1925 – 03/19/2019 Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend, Bessie Chan got her wings on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 she was 93. She is predeceased by her parents, Don Wah and Fok Yut; sisters, Rose, Mae, Luella, Esther, Dorothy, Dolly, and brother, Phillip. Bessie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward; son, Stewart (Sandy); daughter, Kathy; son, Scotty (Patty); granddaughter, Kenzie (Stephen); grandson, Morgan; grandson, Greg; granddaughter, Maddie; and sisters, Cupie and Norma. Bessie was born in Tucson where she lived all her life. Being the peacemaker of the family, she was always kind and generous to all. She will always be remembered for her cooking and baking skills. She could always whip up a great meal whether it was Chinese, American or Mexican cuisine and it was not the holidays unless you had one of her homemade tamales or cookies. The family request that In lieu of flowers donations be made to Ben's Bells Project or Youth on Their Own (YOTO). Funeral arrangements will be handled privately by the family. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now