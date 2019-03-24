CHAN, Bessie T. 10/24/1925 – 03/19/2019 Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend, Bessie Chan got her wings on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 she was 93. She is predeceased by her parents, Don Wah and Fok Yut; sisters, Rose, Mae, Luella, Esther, Dorothy, Dolly, and brother, Phillip. Bessie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward; son, Stewart (Sandy); daughter, Kathy; son, Scotty (Patty); granddaughter, Kenzie (Stephen); grandson, Morgan; grandson, Greg; granddaughter, Maddie; and sisters, Cupie and Norma. Bessie was born in Tucson where she lived all her life. Being the peacemaker of the family, she was always kind and generous to all. She will always be remembered for her cooking and baking skills. She could always whip up a great meal whether it was Chinese, American or Mexican cuisine and it was not the holidays unless you had one of her homemade tamales or cookies. The family request that In lieu of flowers donations be made to Ben's Bells Project or Youth on Their Own (YOTO). Funeral arrangements will be handled privately by the family. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary