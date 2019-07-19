Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
CLARKSON, Bette Jeanne

(nee Payne)

passed away into the comforting arms of the Lord on July 3, 2019. Born December 4, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Donald and Bernadine Payne. Survived by daughter, Karen (Charles) and son, Chris; grandchildren, April (Justin), Chelsea (David), Joseph (fiancé Danielle), Rhiannon and great-grandsons, Jeremy and Aiden. Preceded in death by parents, sister, Marlene (and Robert); loving husband, Ramsey "Jack" Clarkson; daughter, Carol (and David); granddaughter, Michelle. Bette worked as a secretary at Chrysler where she met then married the love of her life, Jack, of 49 years before his passing on December 31, 2006. She moved with her family to Tucson, AZ in 1982 and to SaddleBrooke in 1988 where she enjoyed a wide array of activities, meeting many wonderful new friends and participating in social activities. Thank you to Fiesta Vista Adult Care Home for the excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to this facility or the So. Az. . A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Road in Catalina at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019
