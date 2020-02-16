Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470

Betty A. Moyer


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty A. Moyer Obituary
MOYER, Betty A.

age 95 passed into Glory on February 9, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born Elizabeth Addison McRae on August 30, 1924 in Greensburg, PA., she was the daughter of William and Isabella McRae. She married Kenneth Alfred Moyer Jr. in August 1943.

Betty enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing games with her children and grandchildren. Betty lived at Amber Lights Assisted Living facility over the last few years and we would like to thank the staff for their thoughtful, superb care of our mother.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband in 2003 and her son, Kenneth William Moyer in 2019.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Richard) Neumann of Pittsburgh, PA, Sandra (Thomas) Kovacs of Tucson, AZ, Donna (Steven) Lunn of Abu Dhabi, UAE and Patricia (Richard) Wunderley of Saegertown, PA; six grandchildren, Christina Neumann, Jonathan Neumann, Stephen Kovacs, Kristen Kovacs, Michelle Finlay and Stephanie Jackson as well as three great- grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Isabelle Taylor as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of EVERGREEN MORTUARY in Tucson, AZ. Services are pending.

Memorials can be sent to: Casa De La Luz Hospice, Amber Lights Employee Recognition Fund, or the .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now