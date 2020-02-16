|
MOYER, Betty A.
age 95 passed into Glory on February 9, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born Elizabeth Addison McRae on August 30, 1924 in Greensburg, PA., she was the daughter of William and Isabella McRae. She married Kenneth Alfred Moyer Jr. in August 1943.
Betty enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing games with her children and grandchildren. Betty lived at Amber Lights Assisted Living facility over the last few years and we would like to thank the staff for their thoughtful, superb care of our mother.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband in 2003 and her son, Kenneth William Moyer in 2019.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Richard) Neumann of Pittsburgh, PA, Sandra (Thomas) Kovacs of Tucson, AZ, Donna (Steven) Lunn of Abu Dhabi, UAE and Patricia (Richard) Wunderley of Saegertown, PA; six grandchildren, Christina Neumann, Jonathan Neumann, Stephen Kovacs, Kristen Kovacs, Michelle Finlay and Stephanie Jackson as well as three great- grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Isabelle Taylor as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of EVERGREEN MORTUARY in Tucson, AZ. Services are pending.
Memorials can be sent to: Casa De La Luz Hospice, Amber Lights Employee Recognition Fund, or the .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020