GRIESE, Betty Ann Sherman89, of Tubac, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.Betty was born February 12, 1931, in Richmond, Virginia, to Andrew and Lucille Sherman. She graduated from Sargent College (now Boston University) with a BA in Education, and she completed a Master's Degree in Physical Education from Wellesley College.Betty married Richard J. Griese on January 22, 1955, at his Army post in Germany. The couple returned to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to follow his career and raise their family. Betty worked at St. Norbert College as a physical education instructor and women's tennis coach. She enjoyed a second career at the University of Wisconsin -- Green Bay as a writer for the Communications Department.Betty was a vibrant woman of wide-ranging interests and life-long friends. And, she was a true adventurer. Betty hiked many Appalachian Trail segments; built hiking trails and repaired fire-watch towers with summer crews in Idaho; guarded Florida beaches on turtle watch; viewed whales in Baja; photographed polar bears in Hudson Bay; toured Kenya on safari; and studied folk dancing in England! And all the while being a loving wife and mother!Betty was also a civic and community leader. Betty was named Woman of the Year by the Green Bay Junior Chamber of Commerce; was active in the local YWCA and the AAUW; and was the first woman to be elected a Supervisor of her rural township in Green Bay. After she and her husband retired to Tubac, she volunteered at the Tumacacori National Historical Park, donating over 1000 hours as docent.Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard; children, Terri (Chuck) Roehrick of Tucson, Richard (Katie) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Karen (Halsey), Lisa (Josh), Savannah, McCord and Preston and three great-grandchildren; brother, Andrew of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Virginia.The family wishes to thank the Tubac Police and Fire Departments for their help; and Solstice Hospice for their constant care and compassion, with special hugs for Jewel and Betsy. A private Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, Green Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tumacacori National Historic Park, PO Box 8067, Tumacacori, AZ 85640. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATORY.