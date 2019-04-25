Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty CORRALES. View Sign Service Information Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson 204 S. Stone Ave. Tucson , AZ 85701-1911 (520)-622-7429 Send Flowers Obituary

CORRALES, Betty It is with sadness that we announce Betty, (Beatriz) passed away peacefully Easter morning, April 21, 2019 in the house she loved of almost 50 years, having raised three devoted boys, and a beautiful granddaughter alongside her loving husband Steve of 58 years, only a few miles from the house she grew up. She grew up the youngest of five beautiful children and was by her mother's side up until her passing. Betty grew up a dancer, a piano player, a faithful member of the Catholic Church and wonderful friend to many who have remained in contact with her all these many years. Betty met her soon-to-be husband in 1957. Shortly thereafter she was picked the Cinco De Mayo Queen which was a much spoken of high point during their courting years. She frequented countless softball games, dances and experienced the many wonderful things there are to experience during courtship. She is survived by her loving husband, Steven M. Corrales, Jr. of 58 years. The two spent their first year together in Phoenix but were all-the-while looking forward to their soon-to-come move back to Tucson, - back to the family, - to their friends and city they both loved and cherished. The two had three boys, Steven, Michael and Charles all who still say, "we've been given a Diamond Life". We have been given countless memories of the most lively and high spirited to the simplest and peaceful, all of which will be deeply missed. Our mother was strong, loving, beautiful, fun and funny, - she was our best friend. She will be missed, but she will also be devotedly remembered and emulated, "you taught us things that only you could teach". Betty was grandmother to Maricela Corrales, now 22 years of age, and was a much-cherished part of her life. Her visits with 'nana Betty' were filled with love, friendship and fun. Our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend will have her services on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Her viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. and will have her Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY. Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Margaret's Church, where she has attended since a child, was married and spent countless joyous church functions. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.





