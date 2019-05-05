DUDDY, Betty
It is with much sadness that we announce (Elizabeth Ann) passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019, at St. Mary's hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Betty had raised a devoted son, Brian Jude who has a seven year old daughter, McKenzie and a beautiful daughter, Monica Irene McArdle who has three children, Brenden and Isabella are attending middle school where the third child, Morgan has recently completed her first year at Purdue University. Her desire/plans are to become a medical surgeon. Betty has been married to her beloved husband, Jim (James R. Duddy) for 48 years. They lived for four years in the United Kingdom where Jim was stationed with the USAF. Brian and Monica were adopted as infants from the St. Francis Children's Society in England. The next ten years the family lived at their huge ranch near Douglas, Arizona, the remaining years were spent in new homes in Tucson, AZ. The entire family were by their mother's side the day she passed. "Our mother was strong, loving, very organized, fun and funny, she was our best friend. She will be missed, devotedly remembered and emulated, you taught us things that only you could teach". Betty earned the reputation as an accomplished bookkeeper. She had been active in the Irish Setter Club, where she was also the treasurer. She enjoyed owning/raising Irish Setters as part of our family, they were Nola, Emily and Delilia, all were champions, Delilia became Grand Champion a few months before Betty passed. I do not want to forget to include Betty's favorite cat, "Lucky". Betty's most successful accomplishment was the raising of two children from infancy to adulthood. Betty was the love of my life, she was an outstanding/faithful wife and an outstanding cook, I miss her more every day. Final services were held at the Corpus Christi Church, Betty was then laid to rest at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019