Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty FRONTZ. View Sign

FRONTZ, Betty 83, passed away March 2, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her husband, James D. Frontz, and is survived by her children, James H. Frontz (Kim), Tom Frontz and Peggy Forrest (Rick), as well as six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and sisters, Alice Adkins of Michigan and Sarah Blanchard (Tom) of Florida. She was a hard-working Air Force wife and raised her children at bases across the country before settling in Tucson in the 1960s. She and Jim also owned a janitorial business and later she had a tax service for many years. She enjoyed life. Some of her favorite things were bowling, jigsaw puzzles, her quilting group, dressing up for Halloween, playing with her great-grandchildren and spending time with family. She was a mom to everyone, watching out for her friends, fellow quilters, tax clients, extended family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who meant everything to her. Now she will be watching over us from above and she will be forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TMM Family Services or the church. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.





FRONTZ, Betty 83, passed away March 2, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her husband, James D. Frontz, and is survived by her children, James H. Frontz (Kim), Tom Frontz and Peggy Forrest (Rick), as well as six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and sisters, Alice Adkins of Michigan and Sarah Blanchard (Tom) of Florida. She was a hard-working Air Force wife and raised her children at bases across the country before settling in Tucson in the 1960s. She and Jim also owned a janitorial business and later she had a tax service for many years. She enjoyed life. Some of her favorite things were bowling, jigsaw puzzles, her quilting group, dressing up for Halloween, playing with her great-grandchildren and spending time with family. She was a mom to everyone, watching out for her friends, fellow quilters, tax clients, extended family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who meant everything to her. Now she will be watching over us from above and she will be forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TMM Family Services or the church. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

East Lawn Palms Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close