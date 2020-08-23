1/
Betty Hall Crawford
1940 - 2020
CRAWFORD, Betty Hall

lost her long battle with Alzheimer's disease after ten years, on August 7, 2020. She was born to N.B. and Thelma Hall, October 20, 1940 in Robins, N.C. and resided in Franklinville N.C. for many years. She is survived by brothers, Joe, Ron, Lynn and Clarence Hall, all living in the Franklinville area.

In May 1964, Betty married Air Force Capt. Dale Crawford, formerly of Lakewood, Ohio, in Arlington, VA, and began a wonderful journey for the next 56 years. They had three children, Lisa born in Delaware, Dave in Ohio, and Robert in Florida. They all live in Colorado with their families and three grandchildren, Jake and Talia in Eagle and Joey in Avon.

Betty and Dale loved to travel, and visited all 50 states, and 36 foreign countries, on 5 continents. Besides cruising, they enjoyed playing cards, golf, and tennis with friends and family. They were active members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. There will be no Funeral, but a Memorial Service will be held in the future, after the Covid-19 pandemic is under control. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
