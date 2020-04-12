Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Hupp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Tucson resident and author Betty Hupp died at home January 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. This exceptional woman was ninety years young and universally adored. Betty's greatest joy and pride in life was her family. Having grown up in the Pacific Northwest, she married USAF pilot George Hupp and raised three sons and three daughters. Betty loved Air Force life, particularly the opportunity to explore new places and meet new people. Her favorite assignment was Hawaii, bringing to it her own "Aloha Spirit." When George retired, the family settled in Tucson. Betty enrolled in the University of Arizona and earned her BA in Interior Design. She worked there for 20 years in various departments. During this second career, Betty made many new friends, including her great friend Marilyn Malone, with whom she visited northern Mexico numerous times. Their shared passion for the ocean and photography led them to collaborate on a book describing the creatures they found in tide pools, compiling hundreds of their marvelous photos in "The Edge of the Sea of Cortez: Tidewalkers' Guide to the Upper Gulf of California." It has been widely adopted in the region as a text and guidebook. In its 2nd printing, Betty had almost completed an interactive e-book when she died. In 2013, Betty underwent transvenous cardiac surgery to replace a failing aortic valve. In honor of her brilliant cardiac care team and hoping even in death to contribute what she could to the science of non-invasive cardiac treatments, Betty donated her body to the UofA School of Medicine for study. Betty delighted in traveling with friends and family and sharing her wonderful photos of these adventures. She was enthralled by seashells and accumulated an impressive collection of them over the years. But her first and greatest love was her family - children, grandchildren, and those whom she grafted into the family with her loving, gregarious, and compassionate spirit. We will cherish her memory forever.











HUPP, BettyLongtime Tucson resident and author Betty Hupp died at home January 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. This exceptional woman was ninety years young and universally adored. Betty's greatest joy and pride in life was her family. Having grown up in the Pacific Northwest, she married USAF pilot George Hupp and raised three sons and three daughters. Betty loved Air Force life, particularly the opportunity to explore new places and meet new people. Her favorite assignment was Hawaii, bringing to it her own "Aloha Spirit." When George retired, the family settled in Tucson. Betty enrolled in the University of Arizona and earned her BA in Interior Design. She worked there for 20 years in various departments. During this second career, Betty made many new friends, including her great friend Marilyn Malone, with whom she visited northern Mexico numerous times. Their shared passion for the ocean and photography led them to collaborate on a book describing the creatures they found in tide pools, compiling hundreds of their marvelous photos in "The Edge of the Sea of Cortez: Tidewalkers' Guide to the Upper Gulf of California." It has been widely adopted in the region as a text and guidebook. In its 2nd printing, Betty had almost completed an interactive e-book when she died. In 2013, Betty underwent transvenous cardiac surgery to replace a failing aortic valve. In honor of her brilliant cardiac care team and hoping even in death to contribute what she could to the science of non-invasive cardiac treatments, Betty donated her body to the UofA School of Medicine for study. Betty delighted in traveling with friends and family and sharing her wonderful photos of these adventures. She was enthralled by seashells and accumulated an impressive collection of them over the years. But her first and greatest love was her family - children, grandchildren, and those whom she grafted into the family with her loving, gregarious, and compassionate spirit. We will cherish her memory forever. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 12, 2020

