CLAPP, Betty JaneBetty Clapp of Tucson, Arizona, was called to heaven to rest on May 2, 2020. She was born in Henrietta, Texas, on April 3, 1936, and lived a long and happy life. She attended Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Oklahoma, where she studied elementary education and played basketball. At Wilburton, she met and married her husband of 58 years, Samuel S. Clapp, who preceded her in death in 2013. She moved to Tucson with her family in 1964 to support her husband's career and raise her family. She loved the desert and all its beauty, especially the weather. Betty also loved the Arizona Wildcats. She watched and followed all of the sports and was a season basketball ticket holder for 56 years. She was active in her church and volunteered and supported the community through various charity organizations. Betty loved her family and shared her gifts of sewing, cooking, gardening and benevolence with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by daughters, Sammie Boykin (Fred Holmes), Sherrie Clapp and Karla Lehmann (Stefan); grandchildren, Allison Bennett (Josef), Hillary Boykin, Tyler Boykin (partner Ashlee Stewart) and Axel Lehmann; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Katherine Bennett; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Honts, Sarah Simmons, Connie Collins, Donna Kay Clapp and Roberta Petrie; brothers-in-law, Carl Clapp (Dona) and Dewey Clapp as well as many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was excitedly anticipating the birth of two new great-grandchildren in May and July of this year. A celebration of her life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.