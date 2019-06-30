Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Betty Lou Porter Obituary
PORTER, Betty Lou

91, of Tucson AZ, died on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles Frederick Porter and her sister, Marilyn French. She is survived by their children, Keith (Candace), Doug (Peggy) and Ron (Sue); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Study and teaching of the Bible was one of her greatest joys, and she will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (OVCN), 500 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the OVCN Children's Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 30, 2019
