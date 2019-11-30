DEVINE, Betty P.
Passed away into the hands of Our Lord on November 26, 2019.
She was born on December 19, 1927, in Tucson, AZ. She attended Tucson High School and graduated in 1945.
She was a longtime employee of Tucson Newspapers, for 48 years. She is survived by James M. Devine, her husband of 58 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Concha Polito; her brother, Sam Polito; son, Michael Montiel and daughter, Suzanne Montiel. She is survived by her son, Steve Montiel and his wife, Elyse; daughters, Catherine Devine and Nancy Garcia; daughter-in-law Molly Montiel, Michael's widow; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. There also are several nieces and nephews.
She was a "road warrior," in many ways. After retirement, Betty and her good friend Rose Huot, also a long-time employee of Tucson Newspapers, made a 7,000-mile road trip through Canada and the United States. She partnered with Mike Devine on numerous courier trips, including some across several states.
Visitation and the Rosary were scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2019 at ,ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2545 N. Tucson Blvd. Visitation was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. - 7 p.m., and the Rosary was scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.
A Mariachi Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at San Cosme Chapel, 460 W. Simpson St., Tucson, AZ, 85701, followed by burial at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3535 N. Oracle Road. Afterward, there will be a reception at San Cosme, from approximately 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Betty had emphasized that she wanted everyone to wear bright colors in the spirit of a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Clothe a Child, care of Tucson BPOE 385, Clothe a Child, 1800 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85705, or to another charitable organization of your choice.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 30, 2019