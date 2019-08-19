PALMQUIST, Betty
passed away on January 14, 2019 at home from dementia with complications. She was under the loving care of her family, and the dedicated staff of Pathways Home Hospice Care. She was 87 years old at the time. She leaves behing one son-in-law, Paul E Forsythe; one child-her daughter, Lynne S Forsythe; and one grandson, Charles W Forsythe. She is buried at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson, AZ, alongside her husband, Roy Palmquist. She had been widowed since February 1993.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019